Polar Music Prize: what is 'the Nobel Prize of Music' as Queen becomes latest recipient?
- The recipients of this year’s Polar Music Prize have been announced.
- This year's winners are Queen, Herbie Hancock and soprano Barbara Hannigan.
- But what is the prize, which many call the ‘Nobel Prize of Music?’
Queen, the legendary rock band behind iconic anthems like Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rock You, has been announced as a recipient of the 2025 Polar Music Prize.
The prestigious award recognizes outstanding achievements and enduring excellence across all musical genres.
Queen, celebrated for their "distinctive and instantly recognisable sound," expressed deep honour at receiving the award, highlighting their global impact and the lasting legacy of their late frontman, Freddie Mercury.
The band, who have sold over 300 million records, will be honoured alongside other winners Herbie Hancock and soprano Barbara Hannigan at a ceremony in Stockholm on May 27th, reinforcing the Polar Music Prize's commitment to celebrating diverse and influential musical contributions.
Marie Ledin, managing director of the Polar Music Prize, expressed immense privilege in announcing the 2025 laureates, stating, "It is our immense privilege to honour and award these three laureates the 2025 Polar Music Prize."
Queen, a band synonymous with the very fabric of pop culture, have made an impact on music that spans decades, generations and genres. They are a most deserving recipient, beloved the world over."
Ledin also praised Herbie Hancock as "a musical legend and tour de force," emphasizing his boundary-pushing contributions to "jazz, funk soul and R&B," and expressed excitement in honouring his "enduring legacy."
What is the Polar Music Prize?
The Polar Music Prize stands as a globally recognized accolade, celebrating exceptional contributions to the musical landscape.
Established in 1989 by Stig Anderson, the visionary manager and lyricist behind ABBA, the award seeks to transcend genre limitations, honoring both contemporary and classical musicians, as well as the composers, songwriters, and producers who shape the art form. This inclusive approach underscores the prize's commitment to acknowledging the diverse facets of musical excellence.
Often hailed as the ‘Nobel Prize of Music,’ the Polar Music Prize holds a position of immense prestige within the industry. Presented annually in Stockholm by the King of Sweden, the award not only bestows significant financial recognition upon its laureates but also signifies a profound acknowledgment of their lasting impact on music.
The selection process, conducted by an independent 12-member committee, ensures that recipients embody the prize's core values: ground-breaking achievement and enduring artistic merit.
Who else has earned the Polar Music Prize previously?
The Polar Music Prize has been awarded to a diverse range of influential musicians and musical entities since its inception; of note, here are some of the pop musicians who have previously earned the award:
- Sir Paul McCartney (1992)
- Elton John (1995)
- Sting (2017)
- Pink Floyd (1997)
- Led Zeppelin (1992)
- Björk (2010)
- Joni Mitchell (1996)
- Stevie Wonder (1999)
- Metallica (2018)
- Dizzy Gillespie (1993)
- Youssou N'Dour (2013)
- Emmylou Harris (2022)
- Bob Dylan (2000)
- Peter Gabriel (2009)
- Bruce Springsteen (1997)
The Polar Music Prize 2025 ceremony is expected to stream live on May 27 2025 through the Polar Music Prize YouTube channel, with a start time to be confirmed before the ceremony.
