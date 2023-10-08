Popular borough choir presents variety-packed programme at next Wigan Music Society concert
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Three Towns Operatic Society is promising a variety-packed programme on November 4, the line-up including songs from the shows and Gilbert and Suliivan, popular hits of the 1960s and ’70s and famous anthems.
The concert takes place at Trinity United Reformed Church, Milton Grove, Wigan, with the audience asked to come at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.
Tickets are priced at £8 for society members and £10 for guests and these will be available on the door or online by visiting www.wiganmusic.org.uk
The Music Society only got going again after the pandemic at the beginning of this year.
But it has more concerts on the horizon including one on February 10 featuring mezzo-soprano Lorna Day and pianist Olivia Dance, whose programme will feature, among others, music by the composer Madeleine Dring (1923-1977) deisgned to celebrate her centenary.