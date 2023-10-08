Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Three Towns Operatic Society is promising a variety-packed programme on November 4, the line-up including songs from the shows and Gilbert and Suliivan, popular hits of the 1960s and ’70s and famous anthems.

The concert takes place at Trinity United Reformed Church, Milton Grove, Wigan, with the audience asked to come at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Tickets are priced at £8 for society members and £10 for guests and these will be available on the door or online by visiting www.wiganmusic.org.uk

The Music Society only got going again after the pandemic at the beginning of this year.