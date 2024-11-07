Prepare for the largest music festival in North East history when Come Together debuts next summer.

Next summer, Newcastle's Town Moor will be transformed into the epicentre of the UK's live music scene as the Come Together Festival debuts from June 4-8.

The festival will be the largest outdoor music event the North East has ever seen, featuring a line-up of soon to be revealed UK and global artists.

Brought to life by TEG Europe, alongside The Freemen and the City Council, Come Together Festival will be more than just a music event – it’s a celebration of the culture, talent, and community of Newcastle.

Music fans can expect a vibrant festival experience filled with local food vendors, immersive art installations, and world-class live performances, with the full line-up announcement to come.

Toby Leighton-Pope, Managing Director of TEG Europe, commented: "We are absolutely thrilled to bring an event of this calibre to the North East. Newcastle can expect an unforgettable festival experience featuring some of the biggest and best names in global music. This festival is all about celebrating the region, its culture, and its love for music, and we can't wait to share more details in the coming weeks. We’re gearing up for what will be a landmark event for the region."

A spokesperson for The Freemen of Newcastle continued: “We are delighted to be working alongside TEG to deliver this huge event for Newcastle and the wider region. We are very fortunate to have one of the largest and most iconic outdoor events spaces in the UK. We look forward to welcoming attendees from all parts of the UK.

"Together we have a long-term plan to make this a high-profile annual celebration on the Town Moor, and with the level of international artists already booked we are all excited to see the first shows announced.”

TEG Europe is a leading promoter of live events, delivering over 2,000 concerts a year from intimate club shows to large-scale stadium tours across the continent.

They have an impressive roster of artists, including Noel Gallagher, Bryan Adams, Busted, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Girls Aloud, 50 Cent and McFly.

TEG Europe is part of TEG, a global live entertainment, ticketing, and digital company that brings thousands of events to fans annually, sells 30 million tickets at world-renowned venues, and welcomes two million fans to its own venues. With over 30 brands in 40 countries across six continents, TEG sits at the heart of the live entertainment experience worldwide.

Stay tuned for the full Come Together Festival line-up and updates by visiting: cometogetherfestival.co.uk