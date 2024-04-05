Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marco Giudici began his conducting career in 2018. He brings a wealth of classical music experience to the Preston Symphony Orchestra. He has enjoyed prior roles as musical director with the Salford Symphony Orchestra and the Ambleside and District Choral Society.

As a professional musician, Marco has an impressive history as a clarinettist, with performances alongside significant orchestras and ensembles in Italy and England.

Giudici is an alumnus of the London Conducting Academy and the Sherborne Summer School of Music. He teaches clarinet and saxophone. Marco’s students have been recognised in national orchestras and accepted into renowned music conservatoires. He is currently mentored by Eduardo Portal, assistant conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

New Preston Symphony Orchestra musical director Marco Giudici said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the Preston Symphony Orchestra as musical director. What an exciting project and an irresistible opportunity to contribute to Lancashire's rich musical landscape.

“There’s already such great energy in this group of musicians. We have a wonderful mission to bring back orchestral music to the proud city of Preston. It’s a challenge we accept, and I’m looking forward to creating memorable performances with this new talented ensemble."

New associate conductor John Chapman, from Standish, has a diverse musical background. He started as a trumpeter before transitioning to the French horn during his time with the Parachute Regiment. During John’s extensive military music career, he was awarded first prizes for conducting, arranging, and original composition at the Royal Military School of Music, Kneller Hall.

He has served as Bandmaster for the King's Own Scottish Borderers and has performed in numerous prestigious venues across London. Chapman has recently been active in the Northwest's musical scene, playing in various ensembles and orchestras and conducting the Red Rose Concert Band in Liverpool.

John Chapman said: "Being appointed associate conductor is a true honour. I can’t wait to begin this new chapter with the Preston Symphony Orchestra. I have such a good feeling about the return of orchestral music to the City of Preston.

“We’re looking forward to creating extraordinary musical experiences for the community."

Alexander Roe MBE, Preston Symphony Orchestra marketing and publicity manager, said: “We are proud to welcome Marco and John. The musicians are especially excited to have two musicians of their calibre to lead and direct us. We have many amazing people supporting and joining us on our musical mission. We can’t wait to play for Prestonians and music lovers throughout the county.”

The New Preston Symphony Orchestra officially launched last month. A partnership with Porsche Centre means Preston is no longer the only major UK City with an orchestra. A strategic corporate partnership with Porsche Centre Preston and a successful online crowdfunding campaign combined to trigger the orchestra's foundation.