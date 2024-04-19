Proms in the Park to return to Wigan borough
Proms in the Park, featuring music from Tyldesley Brass Band, will entertain visitors to Mesnes Park on Saturday, August 31 and Pennington Hall Park on Saturday, September 7.
With classical music fans invited to bring their own picnics, chairs and blankets to enjoy feel-good favourites – including modern songs with a twist - with family and friends, the event promises an evening of brilliant entertainment.
James Winterbottom, director for strategy and innovation at Wigan Council, said: “Our Proms in the Park events are always a great opportunity to close off the summer months with musical classics performed by the incredible Tyldesley Brass Band.
“So book your ticket today and bring along your own picnic, blanket and chairs to enjoy being serenaded under the stars!”
The events are family friendly with under fours going free.
