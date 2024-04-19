Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Proms in the Park, featuring music from Tyldesley Brass Band, will entertain visitors to Mesnes Park on Saturday, August 31 and Pennington Hall Park on Saturday, September 7.

With classical music fans invited to bring their own picnics, chairs and blankets to enjoy feel-good favourites – including modern songs with a twist - with family and friends, the event promises an evening of brilliant entertainment.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proms in the Park is set to return later this year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Winterbottom, director for strategy and innovation at Wigan Council, said: “Our Proms in the Park events are always a great opportunity to close off the summer months with musical classics performed by the incredible Tyldesley Brass Band.

“So book your ticket today and bring along your own picnic, blanket and chairs to enjoy being serenaded under the stars!”

The events are family friendly with under fours going free.

A limited number of VIP packages for eight people are available with premium site location, a gazebo, afternoon tea and prosecco included in the ticket price.

James added: “We have a limited amount of early bird tickets available so the earlier you book, the better.”