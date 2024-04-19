Proms in the Park to return to Wigan borough

Two annual events which bring traditional singalong anthems like Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory to two of Wigan borough’s parks are returning later this year.
By Sian Jones
Published 19th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Proms in the Park, featuring music from Tyldesley Brass Band, will entertain visitors to Mesnes Park on Saturday, August 31 and Pennington Hall Park on Saturday, September 7.

With classical music fans invited to bring their own picnics, chairs and blankets to enjoy feel-good favourites – including modern songs with a twist - with family and friends, the event promises an evening of brilliant entertainment.

Proms in the Park is set to return later this yearProms in the Park is set to return later this year
James Winterbottom, director for strategy and innovation at Wigan Council, said: “Our Proms in the Park events are always a great opportunity to close off the summer months with musical classics performed by the incredible Tyldesley Brass Band.

“So book your ticket today and bring along your own picnic, blanket and chairs to enjoy being serenaded under the stars!”

The events are family friendly with under fours going free.

A limited number of VIP packages for eight people are available with premium site location, a gazebo, afternoon tea and prosecco included in the ticket price.

James added: “We have a limited amount of early bird tickets available so the earlier you book, the better.”

Book your ticket: visitwigan.com

