Psychedelic band brings tour to the Wigan borough

Heavy Salad

Heavy Salad will be performing on Friday February 18 at the Snug in Atherton.

This is the second show of their 10-date tour.

Formed in 2018, Heavy Salad comprise a core trio of Lee Mann Rob Glennie and Allan Hutchison.

Bonding over a joint interest in psychedelic horror films, with Panos Cosmatos’ cult classic Mandy being a particular favourite, Heavy Salad loved the idea of being in a band like a psychedelic cult.

Enlisting Ally McBoo, Esther Maylor, Lucy Hope AKA The Priestesses and Oscar Remers along the way, the gang released their debut album Cult Casual in 2020.

The band are going on tour on the back of the release of their latest single Psilocyberman after a two-year wait.

A joyous cut of sci-fi gilded silliness, the track was produced and mixed by the legendary Stephen Street from The Smiths and Blur arrives as the band prepare to make an impact in Austin Texas as one of the official showcasing artists at SXSW 2022.

A song about mindless cyborgs and mind-altering psychotropic substances, Heavy Salad frontman Lee Mann said: “It’s the tale of an everyday cyborg who is awakened from his electronic trance.

"Using the magical powers of psilocybin (aka “magic mushrooms”). He is aware! He feels the rhythms of the universe reverberate inside his mind!”

Scattering a melange of bouncing robotic beats, raygun guitar splatters, and alien doo-wop choruses in its technicolour vapour trail, Psilocyberman leads a sonic invasion of the seriously addictive kind.

Coupled with a jubilantly malfunctioning break-down, there is also a cameo from South London music scene legend Patrick Lyons.

The single arrives as the first official glimpse of Heavy Salad’s upcoming second album ‘Long Wave’, which is confirmed for release later in 2022.

The follow-up to the band’s warmly received debut Cult Casual, was recorded at Damon Albarn’s Studio 13 in West London and at their current base in Manchester

. Striking up a creative partnership with esteemed producer Stephen Street, he is confirmed to have produced and mixed a number of tracks across their forthcoming record, alongside Christophe Bride.

Speaking about working with Street, Lee Mann added: “Working with Stephen Street was a dream come true for Heavy Salad, he instantly recognised the band’s knack for a killer hook and a guitar player who does things differently!