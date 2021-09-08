Richard Ashcroft to release new acoustic album

Richard Ashcroft will release a new acoustic album this year

Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1 is out on October 29, and features 12 newly recorded versions of classic songs.

The Wigan-born musician has taken the very best hits from his back catalogue and put a brand new spin on them.

Opening song Bittersweet Symphony has already been released as a single and is available to stream now.

Songs from Ashcroft's time with The Verve feature on the album

Ashcroft has recently been given writing credit for the song, from The Verve’s 1997 album Urban Hymns, after a long standing battle with The Rolling Stones legal team over a

The rest of the album is available to pre-order now, and is produced by Ashcroft and Chris Potter.

This release accompanies a four-date acoustic tour in October and November.

He will play two sell-out shows at London Palladium, Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, and the Royal Albert Hall.

Earlier this summer, Ashcroft pulled out of Tramlines and Victorious Festival because of his stance on Covid passes and safety measures.

He was also forced to pull out of Tunes In The Dunes festival, with a since-deleted Tweet stating he had contracted the virus.

The full track list for Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1 features:

1. Bittersweet Symphony

2. A Song For The Lovers

3. Sonnet

4. C’mon People (We’re Making It Now) featuring Liam Gallagher.

5. Weeping Willow

6. Lucky Man

7. This Thing Called Life

8. Space & Time

9. Velvet Morning

10. Break The Night With Colour

11. One Day

12. The Drugs Don’t Work