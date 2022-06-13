The album marks the 25-year milestone in Robbie’s dazzling career as one of the world's most decorated solo artists following his split from Take That in 1995.

It features, as well as a number of new songs, re-recorded versions of his greatest hits and fan favourites including Let Me Entertain You, Rock DJ and Millennium.

The tour begins on October 9 with two shows at the 02 Arena in London. He will then head up to the AO Arena in Manchester for two shows on Wednesday, October 19, and Friday, October 21.

Let him entertain you ... Robbie Williams is coming to Manchester

He will also visit Birmingham, Glasgow and Dublin.

How can I get tickets?

Fans who pre-order Robbie's new album from the official Robbie Williams store by 3pm on Tuesday, June 14, will receive access to a special ticket pre-sale on Wednesday 15 June. The pre-sale starts at 9am for 48 hours.

Tickets will go on general sale from 9am on Friday June 17.