Rock N Roll Circus invites emerging artists to join the line-up at major summer festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now thanks to a second stage, it's giving even more local luminaries a chance to add their names to their city’s illustrious role call.

With an unwavering commitment to Sheffield’s new and emerging musical landscape, the popular four-day Don Valley Bowl event is on the hunt for even more hometown talent to join the bill. Budding band or emerging singer-songwriter? Rock N Roll Circus is looking for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rock N Roll Circus organiser Ali O’Reilly said: “We’re committed to be able to shine a light on the vast wealth of emerging talent the great city of Sheffield and Yorkshire has to offer.

Sheffield’s Rock N Roll Circus invites emerging artists to join the line-up.

“Last year, we witnessed so many fantastic performances from some of the region’s emerging talent and we want to take that a step further this year and continue to provide them a platform for them to perform in front of thousands of people. If you think you’ve got what it takes, we’d love to hear from you.”

Think you, or someone you know, have got what it takes to light up Don Valley Bowl this summer? Fancy making your name on the big stage?

Simply email [email protected] or head to the event’s socials and tag the musicians who you think deserve a spot on the line-up and bagging a spot on the Introducing stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests to Rock N Roll Circus can expect to be amazed not just by the awe-inspiring musical performances set to rock the Big Top, but also by the breath-taking acts featuring the circus' resident aerialists, stilt walkers, fortune tellers, and a variety of other captivating visual performers.