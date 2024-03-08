Rock N Roll Circus revs up with Honda Motorcycles as official event sponsors for second consecutive year.

Set to unfold from 29 August – 1st September at the iconic Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield, the four-day musical gathering promises an unforgettable fusion of music and culture.

Following the resounding success of last year's debut event, the partnership between Rock N Roll Circus and Honda Motorcycles marks a ground-breaking collaboration, marking the company’s inaugural foray into live music sponsorship. With a mission to ignite the passion for motorcycling among women and younger demographics, Rock N Roll Circus will provide the perfect stage to introduce their brand to a dynamic and diverse audience.

Neil Fletcher, Head of Motorcycles at Honda, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "Rock N Roll Circus and its vibrant music enthusiasts align seamlessly with our values. We're excited to showcase the thrill, freedom, and accessibility of safe motorcycling to individuals of all ages. Through this partnership, we aim to spotlight the joy and affordability that motorcycling offers, inviting everyone to experience the exhilaration of life on two wheels. With our great and extensive range from the PCX125 scooter all the way up to the iconic Honda Fireblade, there is something for everyone to enjoy”.

At Rock N Roll Circus 2024, attendees can look forward to an immersive experience, with an array of motorcycles on display and industry experts on hand to provide guidance and insight. From seasoned riders to newcomers, the event aims to demonstrate how motorcycling transcends boundaries, offering a dynamic and cost-effective mode of transportation for all.

Rock N Roll Circus organiser Ali O’Reilly expressed delight in welcoming Honda Motorcycles back as official sponsors, underpinning the alignment between the event's free-spirited ethos and Honda's commitment to innovation and inclusivity.

"As we prepare to unveil another unforgettable music celebration in Sheffield, we're thrilled to have Honda Motorcycles on board," she remarked.

"Their support for women and younger audiences reflects our shared vision of introducing new and exciting experiences to the people of Yorkshire. Together, we're poised to elevate the Rock N Roll Circus experience to new heights."

With anticipation building for the event, music enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and thrill-seekers alike can mark their calendars for another unforgettable weekend which this year sees headliners Richard Hawley, Becky Hill and Millburn sharing the stage alongside the likes of The Coral, The Divine Comedy, Cian Ducrot, Joel Corry, Jake Bugg, The Selecter and The Rifles.