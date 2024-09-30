Cross Street Arts, originally called OK Studios, was formed in 1999 when four driven artists, Bernie Georgeson, Jane Fairhurst, John Worrell and Bill Richardson, moved into empty rental spaces in The Standish Centre on Cross Street in Standish. Their vision was to support local artists, realise their potential, provide a professional environment and working studios, exhibition opportunities, collaborate with one another both locally and across the North West and foster a creative atmosphere. In need of funding to develop the studios Jane approached the Cultural Industries Officer, Simon Kensdale, for a grant which enabled the establishment of OK Studios. Simon later became a trustee and continues to support the group.

In 2004 Cross Street Arts became a charitable organisation. Once the group was established as a charity Jane asked Martyn Lucas, who worked at The Turnpike Gallery in Leigh, to support a bid for Arts Council funding for professional development and to purchase a computer and other materials to enable the development of the group within the Arts community of the region. The funding application was successful and the future of the studio group was secured.

In 2014 OK Studios was renamed Cross Street Arts. There are 14 studios at CSA, which have always been full, providing a unique space in the borough for artists of varying backgrounds to mingle, collaborate and work together to put on exhibitions, shows, sell artwork and support each other and emerging artists to find their feet in the notoriously tricky art world. The ethos of the studios is very much one of community. There are no doors on each of the artists’ private studios, helping to foster this cooperative and social workplace culture.

As well as permanent studio holders, CSA is home to over 30 associate members who have access to exhibition opportunities - a project space is free for all members for specific projects and purpose-built galleries, which have seen many great exhibitions. Most recently, CSA hosted artist Pierre Courtin, who works and lives in Angers, Wigan’s twin town in western France, for a month-long residency, which culminated in an exhibition of the work he had produced.

Of the founding members, Jane Fairhurst is still an active member of the Cross Street community and other active artists have worked in the studios for many years. At the other end of the spectrum, there are newer members coming through and those who have been established for several years, all working together to help realise the initial vision of its founding members.

For more information about the studios and event, as members will be hosting a series of events, workshops and exhibitions across the borough to celebrate their silver anniversary, visit: https://crossstreetarts.com/

1 . Cross Street Arts Artist Debbie Bundenberg with her work, part of the open air exhibition Cross Street Arts 25 in '24, featuring work by 23 artists, on display at the outdoor space outside Wigan Market. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Cross Street Arts Some of the artist who have work in the outdoor exhibition, part of the 25th anniversary of Cross Street Arts. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Cross Street Arts Artist and one of the founders of Cross Street Arts, Jane Fairhurst. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales