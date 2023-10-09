SNEAK PEEK: Wigan's own revival of The Good Old Days
Final preparations are being made for a local re-enactment of a once hugely popular TV programme that was itself steeped in nostalgia. The Good Old Days held sway for years on the BBC, bringing back to life the music, comedy, dance, acrobatics and magic that used to entertain audiences from The City Varieties theatre in Leeds.
By Charles Graham
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST
Well it’s back and being peformed by Wigan Musical Theatre Group at St Michael’s Hall, Shaw Street, Wigan from Thursday to Saturday October 12 to 14 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available by telephoning 0759 850 8004, or emailing: Tickets [email protected]. Alternatively book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/wigan-musical-theatre-group. Here are some pictures from the rehearsals to get you in the mood.
