News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

SNEAK PEEK: Wigan's own revival of The Good Old Days

Final preparations are being made for a local re-enactment of a once hugely popular TV programme that was itself steeped in nostalgia. The Good Old Days held sway for years on the BBC, bringing back to life the music, comedy, dance, acrobatics and magic that used to entertain audiences from The City Varieties theatre in Leeds.
By Charles Graham
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST

Well it’s back and being peformed by Wigan Musical Theatre Group at St Michael’s Hall, Shaw Street, Wigan from Thursday to Saturday October 12 to 14 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available by telephoning 0759 850 8004, or emailing: Tickets [email protected]. Alternatively book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/wigan-musical-theatre-group. Here are some pictures from the rehearsals to get you in the mood.

.

1. wwig-09-10-23-Good10-NWUpload.jpg

. Photo: Philip Charnock

Photo Sales
.

2. wwig-09-10-23-Good11-NWUpload.jpg

. Photo: Philip Charnock

Photo Sales
.

3. wwig-09-10-23-Good4-NWUpload.jpg

. Photo: Philip Charnock

Photo Sales
.

4. wwig-09-10-23-Good1-NWUpload.jpg

. Photo: Philip Charnock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WiganTicketsBBCLeeds