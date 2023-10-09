SNEAK PEEK: Wigan's own revival of The Good Old Days

Well it’s back and being peformed by Wigan Musical Theatre Group at St Michael’s Hall, Shaw Street, Wigan from Thursday to Saturday October 12 to 14 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available by telephoning 0759 850 8004, or emailing: Tickets [email protected]. Alternatively book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/wigan-musical-theatre-group. Here are some pictures from the rehearsals to get you in the mood.