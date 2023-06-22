News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Some of the region's most talented buskers are to take part in a unique Wigan festival this weekend

A unique celebration of street performers is to be hosted in Wigan this weekend.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

The Busker’s Bash is taking place on Saturday June 24 at Haigh Woodland Park.

Invitations went out earlier this year to musicians who perform on the high streets and in malls of towns and cities across the region, urging them to come together for this event which is thought to be the first of its kind anywhere in the country.

READ MORE: looking back at 40 years of Wigan and Leigh Hospice with the help of our picture archives

An appeal for buskers weent out across the region to join the festivalAn appeal for buskers weent out across the region to join the festival
An appeal for buskers weent out across the region to join the festival
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Each participant is being paid £100 and will then be able to take home whatever donations they attract from onlookers on top.

    The gathering is in effect a mini-festival showcasing the street-based musical talents of the region performing pop, rock, folk, Northern Soul, country, a ukulele player and there’s also a samba band and poets. Children’s entertainment will also be provided and the performances will take place at various locations around the park between noon and 4pm. They include the visitor centre lawn, kitchen courtyard, pizzetta terrace, picnic area and Dotty the Train.

    A spokesperson for Haigh Woodland Park said: “This is unique and amazing: talented musicians performing across the park all afternoon.

    "It promises to be a feel-good, foot-tapping, hand-clapping musical bonanza for all the family and it is wonderful that we can put so much talent in the public spotlight all at the same time.”

    A plan of the locations where musicians will be performingA plan of the locations where musicians will be performing
    A plan of the locations where musicians will be performing
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The festival will be sponsored by Uncle Joes Mint Balls, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

    There are hopes that if the event is a success it could become a regular event.

    For more information about Haigh Woodland Park visit www.haighwoodlandpark.co.uk or email [email protected]

    Related topics:WiganInvitations