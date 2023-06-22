Some of the region's most talented buskers are to take part in a unique Wigan festival this weekend

The Busker’s Bash is taking place on Saturday June 24 at Haigh Woodland Park.

Invitations went out earlier this year to musicians who perform on the high streets and in malls of towns and cities across the region, urging them to come together for this event which is thought to be the first of its kind anywhere in the country.

An appeal for buskers weent out across the region to join the festival

Each participant is being paid £100 and will then be able to take home whatever donations they attract from onlookers on top.

The gathering is in effect a mini-festival showcasing the street-based musical talents of the region performing pop, rock, folk, Northern Soul, country, a ukulele player and there’s also a samba band and poets. Children’s entertainment will also be provided and the performances will take place at various locations around the park between noon and 4pm. They include the visitor centre lawn, kitchen courtyard, pizzetta terrace, picnic area and Dotty the Train.

A spokesperson for Haigh Woodland Park said: “This is unique and amazing: talented musicians performing across the park all afternoon.

"It promises to be a feel-good, foot-tapping, hand-clapping musical bonanza for all the family and it is wonderful that we can put so much talent in the public spotlight all at the same time.”

A plan of the locations where musicians will be performing

The festival will be sponsored by Uncle Joes Mint Balls, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

There are hopes that if the event is a success it could become a regular event.