News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office

Soul classics by Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston brought to life for Wigan show

Soul classics from the 1960s and 1970s will be brought to life at a show in Wigan.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Soul Train will perform a feast of soulful gems, from the early soul days of Tamla Motown, Stax and Atlantic records though to disco and beyond.

Read More
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Featured will be hit songs by Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and more.

Soul TrainSoul Train
Soul Train
Most Popular

    The show will be held at the Monaco in Hindley on Friday, June 23.

    Tickets cost £23, available by calling 0333 666 4466 or at www.SoulTrain.org.uk.

    Related topics:WiganTicketsMonaco