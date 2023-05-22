Soul classics by Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston brought to life for Wigan show
Soul classics from the 1960s and 1970s will be brought to life at a show in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Soul Train will perform a feast of soulful gems, from the early soul days of Tamla Motown, Stax and Atlantic records though to disco and beyond.
Featured will be hit songs by Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and more.
The show will be held at the Monaco in Hindley on Friday, June 23.
Tickets cost £23, available by calling 0333 666 4466 or at www.SoulTrain.org.uk.