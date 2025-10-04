When students James Walsh, James Stelfox, Ben Byrne and Barry Westhead started playing music together at Wigan and Leigh College, they had no idea where it would take them.

Their band became Starsailor and they have so far released six studio albums and scored 10 Top 40 hit singles in the UK, as well as success around the world.

They are excited to now be celebrating the band’s 25th anniversary with a new album and a tour in the UK and Europe.

Starsailor With Strings – Live From Liverpool was released on Friday and is a recording of a one-off performance with a string ensemble at Tung Auditorium, at the University of Liverpool’s Yoko Ono Lennon Centre, earlier this year.

Starsailor

The ensemble was conducted by Joe Duddell, a renowned composer and arranger, who worked with Starsailor and other bands during a charity show for the Trussell Trust in Manchester in February last year.

The album is effectively a live “best of”, featuring new arrangements of fan favourites like Four To The Floor, Good Souls, Alcoholic and Silence Is Easy, along with a cover of John Lennon’s Jealous Guy and tracks from across their catalogue of the past 25 years.

Wigan-born singer James Walsh said: “We knew that the 25-year anniversary of the band was approaching and that a tour would be inevitable, but we wanted to mark such an important milestone with something a bit special.

“We had done the gig with Joe and the orchestra at the Apollo for the Trussell Trust. We thought he did such an amazing job there, under pressure to get arrangements together for the bands, and we know he would be a really good person to approach to work on arrangements with us.

Starsailor

“When we started looking at venues, the Tung Auditorium came forward and said they would love to have us, and with the John Lennon and Yoko Ono connection, we thought it was a really good way to mark the anniversary.”

James said some of the songs do sound different on the new album, while others are “more faithful to the original versions”.

"Alcoholic is a lot more sparse than the original version, it’s mainly just me and the string section,” he said. “Poor Misguided Fool is quite different too – there are hints of Eleanor Rigby in the approach to that one.”

After playing the songs for many years, he liked them being “reimagined” with the string ensemble.

The size of an orchestra means it is not possible for Starsailor to perform the string versions during their upcoming tour, though James said there could be more strings shows in future.

The tour begins in Paris on Wednesday and will see the band play across Europe, before heading back to the UK for gigs throughout November and into December.

Among them will be a show at Manchester’s Albert Hall on November 29, which has already sold out.

The band has been busy putting together a setlist for the tour.

James, 45, said: “We have tried to balance it out with something from all the albums that we have released. Inevitably the first two albums – Love Is Here and Silence Is Easy – were by far the most popular, so we always lean quite heavily on those two albums for the set.

"But at the same time there will be a lot of people coming to the gigs who have followed us through all six records, so I think it’s equally important to also give a little nod to the lesser known records, like the last one we released Where The Wild Things Grow.”

James is looking forward to the tour, particularly as it takes in places where Starsailor have either never played or not for some time, including Zagreb and Istanbul.

While they have a busy few months ahead, they are also starting to think about work on their next album.

James said: “We have already got that in the back of our minds and started exchanging ideas and things. There is definitely something new on the way.

"But obviously from something being a voice note on my phone or a garage band demo to being a finished track can take quite a long time, so it’s going to be at the very earliest late 2026, but more likely into 2027, before there is anything ready to go.”

The band has certainly come a long way and James, who grew up in Chorley and now lives in London, has fond memories of his time studying a BTEC in popular music at Wigan and Leigh College and getting to know bandmates Barry, from Spring View, and Ben and James, from Warrington.

He said: “It was a really formative time of my life, meeting the rest of the band. I spent a lot of time in Leigh, because the campus we were studying at was on Railway Road. I got to know the local area and drank a lot in the George and Dragon and Boar’s Head. There was a music shop in town at the time as well.

"Coming from school, where the people who shared your musical influences and the music you’re into were few and far between, to arrive at college and immediately have these musical kinships with the rest of the band members who were on the same page musically, was massively inspirational and made me feel at home.”

James remembered the “amazing day” he went to see The Verve play their massive show at Haigh Hall in 1998 and hailed the new music coming from the borough now.

“It was amazing to see Richard Ashcroft getting the accolades that he deserved and now he is having this resurgence with the Oasis dates,” he said.

"It’s great to see The Lottery Winners doing so well. The Lathums are another good Wigan band.

"If feels like a good time for this neck of the woods.”