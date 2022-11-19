News you can trust since 1853
Strictly Come Dancing stars sample Blackpool's local shops and gyms, and meet dance students during their visit to Tower Ballroom

Strictly stars and their dance partners have been spotted at a butty shop, gym and amusement arcade during their visit to Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

By Lucinda Herbert
7 hours ago
Updated 19th Nov 2022, 7:18pm

Here’s the pics.

1. wbegnews-strictlypool1-nw.jpg

#TeamWill - Will Mellor and Nancy Xu rehearsing at the Layton Institute on Nov 18

Photo: Layton Institute

2. wbegnews-strictlypool7-nw.jpg

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima having fun at Coral Island on Blackpool promenade , with members of staff.

Photo: Coral Island

3. wbegnews-strictlypool8-nw.jpg

Will Mellor ordered a bacon & egg butty at the Honest Crust Sandwich Bar in Layton. Julie Potter, the owner (pictured) kindly popped is yoke for him so he didn't make a mess on his chin

Photo: Will orders a butty

4. Meeting the students

Strictly stars Dianne and Tyler at Phil Winston's Danceworks studios, pictured with a group of their dance students.

Photo: Phil Winston's Danceworks

