Strictly Come Dancing stars sample Blackpool's local shops and gyms, and meet dance students during their visit to Tower Ballroom
Strictly stars and their dance partners have been spotted at a butty shop, gym and amusement arcade during their visit to Blackpool Tower Ballroom.
By Lucinda Herbert
7 hours ago
Updated 19th Nov 2022, 7:18pm
1. wbegnews-strictlypool1-nw.jpg
#TeamWill - Will Mellor and Nancy Xu rehearsing at the Layton Institute on Nov 18
Photo: Layton Institute
2. wbegnews-strictlypool7-nw.jpg
Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima having fun at Coral Island on Blackpool promenade , with members of staff.
Photo: Coral Island
3. wbegnews-strictlypool8-nw.jpg
Will Mellor ordered a bacon & egg butty at the Honest Crust Sandwich Bar in Layton. Julie Potter, the owner (pictured) kindly popped is yoke for him so he didn't make a mess on his chin
Photo: Will orders a butty
4. Meeting the students
Strictly stars Dianne and Tyler at Phil Winston's Danceworks studios, pictured with a group of their dance students.
Photo: Phil Winston's Danceworks