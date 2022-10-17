News you can trust since 1853
Strictly: Wigan's Kym Marsh dazzles judges with partner Graziano Di Prima in the samba

Wiganer Kym Marsh showed her hard work is paying off after landing high scores with partner Graziano Di Prima in this week’s Strictly Come Dancing.

By Sian Jones
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 7:54am

The former Coronation Street actress received 32 out of a possible 40 points for her samba to Volare by Gipsy King on the hit BBC One show.

The one-time Garswood Primary pupil gave an energetic aeroplane-themed performance which received encouraging feedback from the judging panel.

Head judge Shirley Ballas described the dance as "divine", saying: "I actually think that you took a technique book out this week and had a look at those steps.

Kym received high praise from the judges after her samba

    “You were fantastic and on top of your game."

    Craig Revel Horwood commented: "There's a lack of resistance and tone that you need to get for this.

    "But I have to agree with my fellow judges darling, it was fantastic."

    Anton du Beke said: “It was a brilliant dance.

    "The standard has been so high tonight and you are right up there.

    “Keep this up.”

    Kym was watched on by son David and his fiancee Courtney.

    The grandmother-of-two said: “This week’s been really tricky but he (Graziano) has been amazing this week.

    “The first time David and Courtney seen me dance they had tears in their eyes, and he (David) don’t cry!”

