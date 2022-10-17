Strictly: Wigan's Kym Marsh dazzles judges with partner Graziano Di Prima in the samba
Wiganer Kym Marsh showed her hard work is paying off after landing high scores with partner Graziano Di Prima in this week’s Strictly Come Dancing.
The former Coronation Street actress received 32 out of a possible 40 points for her samba to Volare by Gipsy King on the hit BBC One show.
The one-time Garswood Primary pupil gave an energetic aeroplane-themed performance which received encouraging feedback from the judging panel.
Head judge Shirley Ballas described the dance as "divine", saying: "I actually think that you took a technique book out this week and had a look at those steps.
“You were fantastic and on top of your game."
Craig Revel Horwood commented: "There's a lack of resistance and tone that you need to get for this.
"But I have to agree with my fellow judges darling, it was fantastic."
Anton du Beke said: “It was a brilliant dance.
"The standard has been so high tonight and you are right up there.
“Keep this up.”