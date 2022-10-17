The former Coronation Street actress received 32 out of a possible 40 points for her samba to Volare by Gipsy King on the hit BBC One show.

The one-time Garswood Primary pupil gave an energetic aeroplane-themed performance which received encouraging feedback from the judging panel.

Head judge Shirley Ballas described the dance as "divine", saying: "I actually think that you took a technique book out this week and had a look at those steps.

Kym received high praise from the judges after her samba

“You were fantastic and on top of your game."

Craig Revel Horwood commented: "There's a lack of resistance and tone that you need to get for this.

"But I have to agree with my fellow judges darling, it was fantastic."

Anton du Beke said: “It was a brilliant dance.

"The standard has been so high tonight and you are right up there.

“Keep this up.”

Kym was watched on by son David and his fiancee Courtney.

The grandmother-of-two said: “This week’s been really tricky but he (Graziano) has been amazing this week.