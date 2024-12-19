Yes - that is Krypto the Super-Dog saving the day in the new “Superman” trailer

The first full trailer for the new “Superman” movie has finally dropped.

The James Gunn helmed “reboot” have fans on YouTube a better look at Superman, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor and Krypto the Super-Dog.

Here’s our first reactions to the trailer and what we learned so far ahead of the film’s release.

Wow - for lack of a better word.

The first full trailer for James Gunn’s eagerly anticipated “Superman” movie has arrived and it did not disappoint - at least, not for the over 100,000 people that waited with baited breath on DC’s YouTube channel.

We were treated not only to a better look at our new “Man of Steel,” played by David Corenswet, but also the interior of the Daily Planet, Lois Lane (played by Rachel Brosnahan), what appears to be the Fortress of Solitude…

The first trailer for "Superman" has landed online, with fans treated to the likes of Lex Luthor, Lois Lane and Krypto throughout the two-plus minute video. | DC Studios

… and of course, the arrival of Krypto the Super-Dog, if you’ve not seen me yelp for joy during my reaction video.

We also saw footage of British actor Nicholas Hoult, who has taken the mantle of Lex Luthor, a character previously portrayed by Gene Hackman, Kevin Spacey and Jesse Eisenberg in previous cinematic iterations, while we discovered also just how powerful Metamorpho is set to be, played by “Barry” actor Anthony Carrigan.

For those with a keen eye also, we saw the first inclusion of the Green Lantern Corps - an interesting inclusion for Gunn’s DC Universe owing to the critically panned adaptation of Hal Jordan/Green Lantern back in 2011.

On that occasion, Ryan Reynolds was at the helm before he eventually found comic-book success with the “Deadpool” franchise. No surprises though that it was another long-standing collaborator taking on the role of Green Lantern - that being “Firefly” actor Nathan Fillion.

But if I am going to be honest, the arrival of Krytpo in the trailer almost stole the show from all the other performers that appeared, and given the fact that he potentially “saved” Superman by dragging him from what appears to be the Fortress of Solitude, perhaps he’s going to be more than just a canine sidekick.

When is “Superman” due for release?

“Superman” is scheduled for release on July 11 2025 in cinemas across the world.

What were your thoughts after seeing the brand new trailer for James Gunn’s “Superman?” Are you happy with how it is looking so far or do you think it’s still missing Henry Cavill? Let us know by leaving a comment down below.