A smash-hit Taylor Swift theatre and arena show is coming to Wigan.

Created by Taylor Entertainment in 2024, Taylor Fever has already performed to over 100,000 fans across the UK and Republic of Ireland with a show that pays homage to one of the biggest stars of our generation.

Organisers say that the demand for tickets to the tour is unlike anything they have witnessed before: “The team behind Taylor Entertainment Limited have been presenting family entertainment events for over 16 years now and since we launched Taylor Fever in September 2024, demand has been incredible.

"We have announced shows in large theatres and within 20 minutes tickets have been sold out – there really is a fever behind this show’

In the two hour spectacular, audiences will be whisked through the eras as the main act is complimented by four award-winning dancers amongst a backdrop of unforgettable lighting and effects.

The organisers added: “The show is designed for all swifties of all ages. If you didn’t manage to get a ticket to the Eras Tour, we want to deliver the Taylor Fever tour not only as an alternative but a spellbinding show in it’s own right.

“Children are our main demographic and we have carefully created the production so that when they walk into the venue, their eyes light up”

Whilst the Love Story singer is taking a break after the whirlwind Eras Tour, Taylor Fever is appearing at Monaco Ballroom in Hindley for one day only on Sunday April 6.

Doors open at 2.15pm and the show starts at 3pm. Tickets are available now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/mega-entertainment