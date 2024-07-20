The band, along with special guests Jake Bugg, Brooke Combe and Alex Spencer, entertained a lively crowd on Friday evening.
Our photographer captured the action on stage and fans in the crowd at the sell-out event.
1. Friday at Robin Park Arena
The Lathums headline the night. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Friday at Robin Park Arena
The Lathums singer Alex Moore. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Friday at Robin Park Arena
The Lathums guitarist Scott Concepcion in action. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Friday at Robin Park Arena Music
Wigan band The Lathums headline the night as they play at the sold out event. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.