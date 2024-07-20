The Lathums headline hometown show at Wigan's Robin Park Arena

By Michelle Adamson
Published 20th Jul 2024, 07:11 BST
Wigan’s chart-topping band The Lathums headlined day three of gigs at Robin Park Arena.

The band, along with special guests Jake Bugg, Brooke Combe and Alex Spencer, entertained a lively crowd on Friday evening.

Our photographer captured the action on stage and fans in the crowd at the sell-out event.

The Lathums headline the night.

The Lathums singer Alex Moore.

The Lathums guitarist Scott Concepcion in action.

Wigan band The Lathums headline the night as they play at the sold out event.

