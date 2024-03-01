The Lathums sellout two gigs at Stockport venue as band tell fans to set up Twickets re-sale reminder
Wigan indie band The Lathums are making a name for themselves of late, and they are set to build on an exciting 2023. Their latest announcement will see them play an intimate gig not too far from home.
The band have announced that they will take to the stage at a Stockport music venue which is getting a good reputation for itself. The Wigan boys will play at Bask on March 19 and 20, in the kind of intimate gig they’ve enjoyed playing over recent months following a tour of some of the smaller music venues across the UK.
Both nights at Bask sold out in a short amount of time, with both the venue and The Lathums updating fans. The band posted on their social media accounts to tell fans they are working on new music and to register updates on the re-sale website Twickets in case anyone is looking to sell their ticket.
The announcement of the Stockport gigs, which the band have described as ‘stripped back, acoustic’ shows, comes following a huge European announcement. The Lathums will be joining several other Greater Manchester acts in playing at a Malta weekender pieced together by Liam Gallagher.
In the summer, they are set for their biggest ever headline show. The band head back to their hometown and will top the bill at Robin Park for the first time ever.
The Lathums have two studio albums to their name. The second, ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’ was released in March 2023 and received a positive response from fans and critics.
Music goers had a great night at Bask earlier this week then The Zutons took to the stage. A packed out crowd watched on, and the countdown to when this will be The Lathums is on.
How to get tickets to The Lathums at Bask in Stockport
Bask shared the announcement on their social media, and warned fans that tickets will sell out. Tickets for the second night are on sale now through Skiddle.