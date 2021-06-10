The Who star shares song to encourage blood donation

Global Blood Fund, a charity focused on encouraging voluntary blood donation, has produced world-music interpretations in multiple languages for international use to inspire a new generation of blood donors internationally.

To celebrate World Blood Donor Day on Monday, the songs are being released with videos so they can be shared on social media and people encouraged to give blood and help save lives.

Pete Townshend, the guitarist and principal songwriter for rock band The Who, said: “Although it is now more than 35 years since I wrote the song Give Blood, this is the first time it has actually been used to encourage donation. Shortage of blood around the world is a huge issue, particularly in poorer countries, and so I was delighted to give permission for Global Blood Fund to use my work to help communicate the need for more donors to come forward.”

The videos are available via YouTube or at globalbloodfund.org.

