These are some of the best attractions in Lancashire according to TripAdvisor reviews

The county of Lancashire is peppered with amazing attractions and things for visitors and residents alike to do.

By Iain Lynn
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 4:55 am

Here are some of Lancashire' s top attractions as voted for by TripAdvisor reviewers.

1. Blackpool Zoo

Blackpool Zoo is a family friendly attraction, providing fun and education for all ages.

2.

Turbary Woods Owl and Bird of Prey Sanctuary is a pure volunteer based, non profit group of volunteers. The flying display give you the visitors, Children & Adults, the chance to participate in the flying display and have our birds land on your gloved hand as they fly to you for their food.

3. Blackpool Tower

The Blackpool Tower Eye and solid-glass SKYWALK offer the best views across the North West of England from the top

4. Williamson Park

Williamson Park - home to the iconic Ashton Memorial and 54 acres of beautiful parkland with enchanting woodland walks, play areas and breathtaking views to the Fylde Coast, Morecambe Bay and the Lake District fells and mountains.

