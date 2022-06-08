Tina Turner tribute will prove she's Simply The Best during show in Wigan

Justine Riddoch has been performing as Totally Tina for 12 years and has won the hearts of music fans with her live performances.

Early hits River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits were just a taste of what was to come.

Justine Riddoch as Totally Tina

We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When the Heartache is Over propelled her to stadium concert stardom.

Fans can see her version of Tina Turner when she performs at The Edge in Wigan on Friday, June 17.

Supported by her band and dazzling dancers in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine is pulling out all the stops this year with the promise of new, custom-made performances.

There will be a heady mix of nostalgia and surprise with all the favourite Tina Turner hits, her best duets, much-loved covers and the odd twist in the tale.

Totally Tina on stage

Jumping Jack Flash, Honky Tonky Woman, Get Back and It’s Only Rock and Roll have been added to a set which includes Simply The Best, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits and Private Dancer.

Justine has been singing professionally for 30 years and won TV talent show Stars In Their Eyes performing as Anastacia, before turning her attention to Tina Turner.

She said: “I am thrilled by the success of this production – we have come so far! Having been told on many occasions that I sounded like Tina, I decided to take the plunge and then spent hours familiarising myself with her life story and scrutinising video footage to watch mannerisms and body movements.

"We always add our own personality to the show each year; the element of surprise keeps things fresh, but my ultimate aim is to remain faithful to a Tina Turner live concert paying tribute to her career and bring the best version of this amazing woman – her voice, her passion and even her legs – to her many fans.

"That’s why we love it when people tell us that they go away feeling as though they have seen the real thing.”