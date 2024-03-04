News you can trust since 1853
Triple success: Wigan borough operatic society celebrates awards

An acclaimed production of a Gilbert and Sullivan favourite has earned a Wigan borough operatic society a clutch of prizes.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Mar 2024, 15:50 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 15:50 GMT
Leigh-based The Three Towns were delighted with their nominations and trophies at the North West Regional Awards Evening held by NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Association) at the Last Drop Village Hotel, Bolton.

Their staging of The Gondoliers last May at St Joseph’s Hall in Leigh saw them triumph in The Best Gilbert and Sullivan Production category, earn the Best Programme prize and David Kay and Barbara Mayers walk away with the Best Comedy Duo Performance as the Duke and Duchess of Plazo-Toro.

The trophies were presented by Liz Hume-Dawson, the Regional Representative of NODA.

Three Towns members celebrate their successesThree Towns members celebrate their successes
    Winners now go forward to the NODA North West Awards night at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

    The Three Towns and their principals received seven nominations in total.

    They are now in rehearsal fo The Pirates of Penzance, which runs from May 14 to 18 at St Joseph’s Hall.

    Tickets will be available from mid-March on 01942 605369 or online www.thethreetowns.net.

