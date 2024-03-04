Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leigh-based The Three Towns were delighted with their nominations and trophies at the North West Regional Awards Evening held by NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Association) at the Last Drop Village Hotel, Bolton.

Their staging of The Gondoliers last May at St Joseph’s Hall in Leigh saw them triumph in The Best Gilbert and Sullivan Production category, earn the Best Programme prize and David Kay and Barbara Mayers walk away with the Best Comedy Duo Performance as the Duke and Duchess of Plazo-Toro.

The trophies were presented by Liz Hume-Dawson, the Regional Representative of NODA.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Towns members celebrate their successes

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners now go forward to the NODA North West Awards night at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

The Three Towns and their principals received seven nominations in total.

They are now in rehearsal fo The Pirates of Penzance, which runs from May 14 to 18 at St Joseph’s Hall.