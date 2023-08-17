News you can trust since 1853
UK's number one tribute to superstar singer Pink heads to Wigan

The UK's number one Pink tribute act is heading to Wigan for a night full of energy and some of the star’s biggest songs.
By Jordan JamesContributor
Published 17th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Vicky Jackson has performed well over 1,000 shows as Pink over a seven-year period and is the most vocally accurate, aesthetically similar tribute act to the star available in the UK and Europe.

Her decade of experience as a performer makes every show a huge success and she has been wowing audiences worldwide with her energetic and accurate portrayal of the American Grammy award-winning singer.

She is the definitive Pink tribute, combining all of the singer’s major hits over a 20-year period right up to the most recent releases.

The show takes place on Saturday, September 2 at VIBE, on King Street, Wigan, an event space that has played host to numerous international talents since opening last year.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from skiddle.com/e/36373653

