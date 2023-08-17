UK's number one tribute to superstar singer Pink heads to Wigan
Vicky Jackson has performed well over 1,000 shows as Pink over a seven-year period and is the most vocally accurate, aesthetically similar tribute act to the star available in the UK and Europe.
Her decade of experience as a performer makes every show a huge success and she has been wowing audiences worldwide with her energetic and accurate portrayal of the American Grammy award-winning singer.
She is the definitive Pink tribute, combining all of the singer’s major hits over a 20-year period right up to the most recent releases.
The show takes place on Saturday, September 2 at VIBE, on King Street, Wigan, an event space that has played host to numerous international talents since opening last year.
Tickets cost £10 and are available from skiddle.com/e/36373653