Very special guest Lemar to join JLS for summer date.

The chart-topping boyband are bringing their Summer Hits tour to the Yorkshire coast on Thursday July 11 and it is announced today they will be joined on the night by very special guest Lemar.

Tickets are on sale now from scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

One of the most successful male British solo artists of the last two decades Lemar has enjoyed considerable chart success in the UK and Ireland releasing 10 top 20 singles, seven of which peaked in the top 10, and selling more than two million albums.

Lemar is a double Brit Award and triple MOBO Award winner who has worked with many of music’s greats, from Lionel Richie to Justin Timberlake, Mary J Blige, Beyonce and Mariah Carey. Last year Lemar released his 7th studio album Page In My Heart and he is currently starring alongside Beverley Knight in Sister Act in the West End.

JLS – Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, Marvin Humes and Oritsé Williams – have sold more than six million records; two million live tickets; are the first X Factor act to win a prestigious BRIT Award (2010), five MOBO Awards, four Digital Music Awards and three Urban Music Awards. Their first four albums all went multi-platinum and they have headlined London’s 02 Arena 20 times.

They broke through in 2009 in the biggest way imaginable as the instant pop classic Beat Again shot straight to #1 - their first of five UK chart-topping smashes which continued with Everybody In Love, The Club Is Alive, Love You More and She Makes Me Wanna.

With another five Top 10 hits to their credit, JLS also impacted the album charts with their self-titled Number One debut and three more Top Three records before saying goodbye with their 2013 Greatest Hits album.

Throughout, they were heralded with numerous major awards, notably two BRIT Awards and five MOBO Awards. JLS delighted their huge army of fans by reuniting in 2021.

Julian Murray, venue programmer for promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to announce Lemar is joining JLS for what is going to be a very special night at Scarborough OAT.“Lemar is a multi-award winning singer, an incredible talent and we know he will be an incredibly popular addition to what is another unmissable night here at this wonderful venue.”

JLS join artists including Tom Jones, Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Bill Bailey, Paul Weller, Fatboy Slim, Deacon Blue, JLS, Gregory Porter, Madness, Jess Glynne, Status Quo, Busted and Johnny Marr and The Charlatans among headliners announced for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2024.

For the first time, TK Maxx will join Scarborough Open Air Theatre and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as presenting partner underscoring TK Maxx's continued support of the arts and local communities.