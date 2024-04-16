WHAT'S ON: pictures from Wigan Little Theatre production of Sheila's Island

It’s Bonfire Night 2019. Sheila, Denise, Julie, and Fay are Team C in Pennine Mineral Water Ltd’s annual team-building weekend. Marketing manager Sheila has been nominated team leader, and has unwittingly stranded her team on an island in the Lake District. This amateur production of Sheila’s Island will run at Wigan Little Theatre from Thursday April 18 to Saturday April 27.