Experience the frightful event on Tuesday October 29 as the charity’s base at Thompson House Equestrian Centre, Pepper Lane, Standish, will be transformed into a Hallowe’en village for the night, with haunted houses to explore populated by themed characters from the movies, magical animals from their farmyard and the (very) odd ghoul and ghost to get people in the spirit!

With something for all ages and abilities, even your smallest of ghouls will enjoy the evening and dressing up is fully encouraged. Once the intrepid visitors have done enough exploring, My Life will host a Hallowe’en party night in its party tent from 7pm, with live entertainment.

“Our Hallowe’en nights are one of our most popular and eagerly-anticipated events of the year,” says My Life chief executive Caroline Tomlinson. “They’re also designed and run by our community, for the community - it’s lovely to welcome old and new faces to Thompson House, if we can recognise them behind the facepaint of course!”

The fun begins at 5pm (live entertainment in the party tent from 7pm). Admission is £5 per person (PAs and carers go FREE) booking essential via eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/23e7hft6

The party will continue beyond the scary village as Thomson House is hosting a Hallowe’en Party night with live entertainment from 7pm until 10pm on the same night. Food and a bar will again be available. Again it’s £5 per person, with PAs and Carers go FREE.

Also for toddlers, younger children and more timid adults, you can book a Hallowe’en breakfast from 10am to 2pm or afternoon tea – 1pm until 3pm - on Saturday October 26 at the Stable Door Café. This includes a walk around the spooky village in the daylight with a magical witch, meeting all of the animals and making some wicked treats. To book, call the café on 01257 676076. Admission inclusive of food and drink is £12 per adult and £10 per child.

