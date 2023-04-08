News you can trust since 1853
Wigan artist to promote new EP at his local music store

A local artist will perform in a town centre book store to promote his latest EP this month.

By Matt Pennington
Published 8th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 17:22 BST

John Anderton, from Orrell, will strike up in HMV in the Grand Arcade as part of a promotion for his new acoustic EP titled Songs From The Kitchen.

Born in London, John moved to Wigan in 1985 and considers himself to be an adopted Wiganer and is thrilled to have been invited to a Live and Local event held by one of the oldest music organisations in the world.

John saw that this was taking place and so reached out to see if he could get involved. After a couple of months’ communicating, John secured a date at his local HMV store in the Grand Arcade on Saturday April 15 from 2pm

John will be at HMV to promote his new EP titled Songs from the KitchenJohn will be at HMV to promote his new EP titled Songs from the Kitchen
    While the music has already been made available on streaming platforms, the CD itself only went on sale on April 3 in HMV stores.

    John said: “It’s an acoustic EP so is literally just me and my guitar, genre wise it’s difficult to say. It’s sort of modern folk, but not folk as you may know it.”

    John states that a full-band album is in the pipeline as they head back to the studio in approximately six weeks time. With eight songs already recorded he is looking to add three more before release at the end of the year.

    Having never worked with HMV prior to this upcoming event, the 60-year-old has gigged for around 15 years, including iconic venues such as Parr Hall in Warrington and supporting Andrew Roachford but can’t wait to work with a well established music promoter.

    John said: “Few people play CDs now, so here I am trying to sell something that very few people actually buy them. But it is nice to have something physical in your hands rather than everything being digital.

    "When I was in store the other day there were lots of vinyl records, so as much as we can get digital music wherever we please at the press of a button, I do think it’s still exciting to hold an item such as a CD or album.”

    Along with his performance in HMV on Saturday April 15, John will be at the Bailiff’s Bar of the Old Courts the following day from 2pm.

