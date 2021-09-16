Wigan band announce debut headline tour
A Wigan band has announced dates for their debut headline tour.
Stanleys will play six shows throughout December, with their name top of the bill.
Along the way, they will stop off in Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham and London.
The band said: “It feels amazing to have finally announced our debut headline tour. We’ve been trying to piece this together for well over 18 months, but due to the huge impact Covid has had on bands like us, we’ve faced setback after setback.
“Seeing the amazing response to the news already has been unreal, we just can’t wait now.”
The closest date to Wigan will be at Manchester’s Castle Hotel, Oldham Street, on December 4.
Prior to that, the four-piece will also perform at the O2 Ritz, when they support the Lottery Winners on September 25.
The band are also preparing to release their debut EP, which is available on the 17, with the tour tickets available to purchase the same day.