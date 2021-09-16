Wigan band announce debut headline tour

Stanleys head on tour in December

Stanleys will play six shows throughout December, with their name top of the bill.

Along the way, they will stop off in Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham and London.

The band said: “It feels amazing to have finally announced our debut headline tour. We’ve been trying to piece this together for well over 18 months, but due to the huge impact Covid has had on bands like us, we’ve faced setback after setback.

The four-piece are also releasing their debut EP

“Seeing the amazing response to the news already has been unreal, we just can’t wait now.”

The closest date to Wigan will be at Manchester’s Castle Hotel, Oldham Street, on December 4.

Prior to that, the four-piece will also perform at the O2 Ritz, when they support the Lottery Winners on September 25.