BARSTAFF will release Telephone Tuff Guy on March 27.

The four-piece indie pop band – consisting of Byrom, Ben, Ciara and Jack – fuses experimental indie sounds with sticky dancefloor energy whilst tentatively poking a toe into the pop music pool.

Inspired by the band’s chronic addiction to TikTok, Telephone Tuff Guy is described as another indie-pop earworm that BARSTAFF is about to add to their ever-growing repertoire.

Barstaff

There’s plenty of BARSTAFF’s signature wit and one of the catchiest hooks the band has penned to date.

Telephone Tuff Guy is the second single from the band’s upcoming sophomore EP.

Maturing since their explosion onto the Northern indie scene in 2022, BARSTAFF’s new tune boasts noughties inspired sticky dancefloor riffs with unforgettable sing-along pop melodies.

It is described as a teaser of the new direction that the band is heading in.