Wigan band set to release new single

A Wigan band is gearing up to release their second single from their upcoming EP.
By Sian Jones
Published 17th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT
BARSTAFF will release Telephone Tuff Guy on March 27.

The four-piece indie pop band – consisting of Byrom, Ben, Ciara and Jack – fuses experimental indie sounds with sticky dancefloor energy whilst tentatively poking a toe into the pop music pool.

Inspired by the band’s chronic addiction to TikTok, Telephone Tuff Guy is described as another indie-pop earworm that BARSTAFF is about to add to their ever-growing repertoire.

Barstaff
There’s plenty of BARSTAFF’s signature wit and one of the catchiest hooks the band has penned to date.

Telephone Tuff Guy is the second single from the band’s upcoming sophomore EP.

Maturing since their explosion onto the Northern indie scene in 2022, BARSTAFF’s new tune boasts noughties inspired sticky dancefloor riffs with unforgettable sing-along pop melodies.

It is described as a teaser of the new direction that the band is heading in.

The group quickly gained national attention with their Debut EP Show, Don’t Tell. Singles such as Rockets, Know Now ft. Zha Olu and Outta Your League have been featured on BBC Introducing, Radio X and XS Manchester, whilst EP track hit u up gained international attention when featured on Amazing Radio's 'Postcards from the UK' show.

