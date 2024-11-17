Wigan band signs first management deal

By Sian Jones
Published 17th Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
An up-and-coming Wigan band has signed its first prestigious management deal.

Following in the footsteps of local bands like The Lottery Winners, The Lathums and Stanleys fledgling Indie four-piece outfit Montello has announced they have just signed with London and Los Angeles based A-Level Music Management.

Made up of Jacob Knowles 17 (Singer Songwriter); Liam Conway 17 (Lead Guitar); Jacob Ratcliffe 18 (Bassist) and Toby Devereux 17 (Drums) the band, who just celebrated their first anniversary, have made massive strides forward with the release of two critically acclaimed singles House on Fire and Class Act.

Wigan four-piece Montello

So much so that they are already attracting industry ears with their distinctive mix of sonic arrangements and engaging lyrics.

Front-man Jacob said: “When it comes to achieving success in the music industry, signing to the right management company was one of our most sought-after goals.

"The right management helps bring a wide range of contacts and advantages that will help propel the band to higher heights, and we believe we have got exactly that signing to A-level”

From their offices in LA, manager Roger Gisborne said: “We first heard about Montello from a contact of ours six months ago and having watched the band develop in such a short space of time leading us to offering the boys a management deal.

“Not only do we see potential for this recording artist in the UK we also feel their sound is suited to the colourful vibe of west coast America where we believe the boys will thrive.”

With release plans and touring schedules already in place for 2025 Montello are definitely ones to look out for.

