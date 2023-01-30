The band are returning to Manchester’s 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as headliners on Friday, June 30, just two years after appearing as very special guests for Snow Patrol.

This news arrives on the heels of The Lathums' most recent single Struggle, the opening track from their forthcoming album From Nothing To A Little Bit More, released on March 3 via Island Records.

The follow up to their hugely successful 2021 debut album How Beautiful Life Can Be comes loaded with - in the words of frontman Moore himself - more of the "sad and strange" that arrived cloaked in upbeat jangle pop and festival-sized choruses first time around.

Negotiating their swift ascent from small venues and pubs to headlining prestigious venues including Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse and Blackpool Empress Ballroom, The Lathums’ Castlefield Bowl date will be seen as a natural progression for fans that have witnessed their ascent to an event-making band.

Last year saw the band also take to UK and European arena stages in support of The Killers and Kasabian as well as heading out on their debut headline US Tour.