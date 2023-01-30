Wigan band The Lathums announce huge open-air celebration with 8,000 fans
Wigan four-piece The Lathums have announced their biggest headline show to date, including a summer date at the open-air Castlefield Bowl in Manchester.
The band are returning to Manchester’s 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as headliners on Friday, June 30, just two years after appearing as very special guests for Snow Patrol.
This news arrives on the heels of The Lathums' most recent single Struggle, the opening track from their forthcoming album From Nothing To A Little Bit More, released on March 3 via Island Records.
The follow up to their hugely successful 2021 debut album How Beautiful Life Can Be comes loaded with - in the words of frontman Moore himself - more of the "sad and strange" that arrived cloaked in upbeat jangle pop and festival-sized choruses first time around.
Negotiating their swift ascent from small venues and pubs to headlining prestigious venues including Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse and Blackpool Empress Ballroom, The Lathums’ Castlefield Bowl date will be seen as a natural progression for fans that have witnessed their ascent to an event-making band.
Last year saw the band also take to UK and European arena stages in support of The Killers and Kasabian as well as heading out on their debut headline US Tour.
Tickets for the Castlefield Bowl show go on sale at 9.30am on Fri, February 3. Tickets for this and all upcoming live dates for the band, including the previously announced Spring 2023 tour dates, can be found on The Lathums official website at www.thelathums.com