Wigan band the Lathums said they are living the dream ahead of releasing their third album next year.

The four-piece appeared on Radio X’s Evening Show with Dan O’Connell, speaking about their monumental rise to fame, calling their journey a “mad trip”.

The band also teased that their new album, Matter Does Not Define, out in March next year, is a record about unity.

The Lathums on Radio X

Frontman Alex Moore said: “I mean, the word ‘trip’ describes it pretty well. It is a bit of a mad trip.

"Yeah, it’s pretty hard to describe that really, it’s all just happening just right before us.

"There’s no stopping and thinking about it. Well, there’s not much time for stopping and thinking about it. So, it’s all just one big kind of blink.”

Having seen out a summer of landmark shows, inclusive of domestic and overseas main stage festival appearances, not least their own sold-out11,500-capacity gig at Wigan’s Robin Park, the four-piece are set to bring the love once again on one of their biggest tours to date in March 2025.

Announcing details of the follow-up to 2022’s chart-topping second album,From Nothing To A Little Bit more, the grown-up and restlessly prolific Lathums have revealed a 12-song track listing for Matter Does Not Define.

Described by Alex as "real’ and “raw”, the album also features energetic, instant fan favourite No Direction, released earlier this year.

On the album, Alex said: “It can mean a plethora of things. A big thing for me is, I like thinking that there's good out there.

"There's more good than bad. People just need to come together a little bit more now, and it's already a pretty dark place out there anyway, so you don't need to make it worse.

"I feel like I'd like people to engage a little bit. So, I wanted to make a bit of a point of that.”

Matter Does Not Define was written by the band, comprised of Alex, Scott Concepcion (guitars, piano and vocals) Ryan ‘Duz’ Durrans (drums) and Matty Murphy(bass and vocals), in their native Wigan before recording at Kempston Street Studios, Liverpool.

They completed their new masterpiece of equally introspective and pulse-quickening indie in the company of both the band’s good friend and former tutor John Kettle and producer Chris Taylor.