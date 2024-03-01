Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickets for the four-piece’s acoustic show at the Bask on March 19, went on sale and sold out at 10am this morning (March 1).

The announcement of the Stockport gig, which the band have described as a ‘stripped back, acoustic’ show, comes following a huge European announcement, where they will be playing at a Malta weekender pieced together by Liam Gallagher.

The Lathums

The chart-topping group will return to their hometown this summer for their biggest headline show to date.

They will be headlining Robin Park Sports Arena alongside Richard Ashcroft, James Arthur, Jake Bugg and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds for a spectacular five nights of live music heading to Wigan in July.