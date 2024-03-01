Wigan band The Lathums sell out intimate show in two seconds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tickets for the four-piece’s acoustic show at the Bask on March 19, went on sale and sold out at 10am this morning (March 1).
The announcement of the Stockport gig, which the band have described as a ‘stripped back, acoustic’ show, comes following a huge European announcement, where they will be playing at a Malta weekender pieced together by Liam Gallagher.
The chart-topping group will return to their hometown this summer for their biggest headline show to date.
They will be headlining Robin Park Sports Arena alongside Richard Ashcroft, James Arthur, Jake Bugg and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds for a spectacular five nights of live music heading to Wigan in July.
The Lathums will take to the stage in front of 11,500 fans on Friday, July 19 for an emotional, celebratory homecoming, where they will loudly and proudly play songs from their two chart-topping albums.