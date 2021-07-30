Wigan band The Lathums unveil debut album

The Lathums. Photo by Ewan Ogden

The 12-track album is being released through Island Records and marks the latest chapter in the indie group’s rapid rise through the music scene.

To celebrate the announcement The Lathums are releasing a new version of their successful song The Great Escape and heading to Wigan Market where they have a stall tomorrow (Saturday).

Formed in 2018, the band made up of frontman Alex Moore on guitars and vocals, multi-instrumentalist Scott Concepcion, drummer and vocalist Ryan Durrans and bassist Jonny Cunliffe, have rapidly become one of the best-known groups on the borough’s scene.

The album sees their story move into a new chapter as they worked on it at Liverpool’s Parr Street Studios with producers James Skelly and Chris Taylor,

While keeping the melodic quality of their songs, the album versions of tracks they have previously self-released have been given extra sparkle and polish.

The group has been described as “like The Inbetweeners in a Shane Meadows film”, while its sound has been compared to the likes of the Arctic Monkeys and The Smiths.

Having started on the Wigan pub circuit, the band catapulted to attention in 2019 when it played at Kendal Calling festival before releasing vinyl EP The Memories We Make last year.

The group is now preparing for a 22-date UK tour this autumn.

Find out more at www.thelathums.com