Wigan band The Lathums will entertain rugby fans as the Super League returns

The Lathums will perform at the Halliwell Jones Stadium before Wolves kick off against Leeds Rhinos on Thursday, February 16.

They will release their sophomore album in March and hope to build on the success of debut How Beautiful Life Can Be, which topped the charts in 2021.

The Lathums

The band tweeted: “We’re delighted to be headlining the pre-match build-up at the HJ on Thursday 16th February on the opening night of the new Super League Season.”

Karl Fitzpatrick, Wolves’ chief executive, said: “We’re really excited to have one of the UK’s hottest rock acts headline our season opener.”

The announcement that The Lathums will play at rivals Warrington prompted humorous remarks from Wigan Warriors fans on Twitter.