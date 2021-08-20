Wigan bands set to take Isle of Wight Festival by storm

The Lilacs

Flechettes and The Lilacs shared will both appear on the This Feeling stage, at the event which takes place next month.

Flechettes lead singer Jack Heaton said: “This is the highlight of being in the band so far. It’s been a very long, very tough, and sometimes impossible 18 months. We wouldn’t have made it here without the constant support from our fans, especially here in Wigan, where they have always stuck by us.”

The four piece, who formed in 2019, also features Johnny Raper, Will Watts and Nicholas Kitts, with the band set to play on Saturday 18 September.

Flechettes

Any festival goers will be able to hear them perform their catalogue of tracks, which includes songs from their debut EP, Ink and Gold, which came out back in June.

The band also head off on a short tour in October with dates in Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds.

Meanwhile, fellow Wiganers The Lilacs will appear at festival on the Sunday.

The four piece also came together in 2019, and are comprised of Ollie Anglesea, Sam Birchall, Matty Johnson and Dave Gomersall.

Lead guitarist Birchall said: “We were absolutely over the moon when we heard the news. It feels like there is a proper buzz about the band at the moment.”

The band also have a headline date at the Boulevard on October 1 and support The Sherlocks at Manchester Albert Hall the day after.

The headliners at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival features Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, David Guetta, and Duran Duran.