Golborne Brass Band took to the stage in Blackpool for the North West Regional Championships to compete for the title of 4th Section North West prize.

Following a challenging showdown against 14 other bands, Golborne came out top and qualified for a place at the National Finals in Cheltenham in September.

The band was expertly conducted by Les Webb, who has played for many of the top outfits in the country, including Grimethorpe.

Band manager Norma Tinsley (left) accepting the award from competition adjudicators Alan Widdop and Stephanie Binns

Webb’s motto “music is fun” transferred from the rehearsal room to the stage as the band showed the progress that they have made over the last 12 months.

Golborne Band’s result at this year’s competition will also secure it promotion from the fourth section to the third section from 2024. This means that the band will be working towards a more difficult performance next year, against a new group of competing bands.

Chairman Peter Jackson said, “The band’s recent win at the North West Regional Championships brings 12 months of hard work and dedication to fruition. Representing the North West in Cheltenham is a great honour and the band is looking forward to a fabulous and exciting future.”

Golborne Band prides itself on its links to the local community, including its proud mining heritage. The band, which includes players from Wigan, Warrington and beyond was first formed in 1847, and last year celebrated its 175th anniversary.

In 2021, Golborne Training Band formed to support musicians of all ages and abilities to learn a brass instrument. Golborne Band can be found throughout the year in the Wigan and Warrington areas performing at local concerts and events.