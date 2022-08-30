News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan Little Theatre prepares for its latest production Funny Money

Never has this master of farce been frenetically funnier.

By Michelle Adamson
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 3:45 pm

Henry A Perkins, a mild-mannered accountant, accidently picks up the wrong briefcase – one full of money.

He assumes it is illicit cash and he decides to keep it.

He plans to leave the country with his wife and as they prepare, a detective arrives thinking Henry is dead as a man with bullet holes in his head and Henry’s briefcase was found in the Thames.

Funny Money will be performed at Wigan Little Theatre from Wednesday, August 31 to Saturday, September 10.

It was written by Ray Cooney and will be directed by John Churnside.

The amateur production is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Ltd, a Condord Theatrical Company.

Find tickets or more information here

1. Wigan Little Theatre'

The cast of Wigan Little Theatre's production of Funny Money.

Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales

2. Wigan Little Theatre

Funny Money

Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales

3. Wigan Little Theatre

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Funny Money. Picture by www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales

4. Wigan Little Theatre

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Funny Money. Picture by www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2