Henry A Perkins, a mild-mannered accountant, accidently picks up the wrong briefcase – one full of money.

He assumes it is illicit cash and he decides to keep it.

He plans to leave the country with his wife and as they prepare, a detective arrives thinking Henry is dead as a man with bullet holes in his head and Henry’s briefcase was found in the Thames.

Funny Money will be performed at Wigan Little Theatre from Wednesday, August 31 to Saturday, September 10.

It was written by Ray Cooney and will be directed by John Churnside.

The amateur production is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Ltd, a Condord Theatrical Company.

Find tickets or more information here

