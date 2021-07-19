Wigan member of successful band Larkins speaks about new single and tour

Larkins

The band's drummer Joe Gaskell says he is is excited about sharing the group’s latest song if + when with its growing fanbase and to get back out on the road later this year.

Born in Orrell, Joe moved to Standish aged seven and attended Standish High School before getting onto the popular music degree course at the famous Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) in Manchester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then the band has released a slew of singles, two EPs called TV Dream and The Flood and a live album of their sold-out show at Manchester’s Albert Hall and is currently working on a larger project after finishing if + when, which comes out this week.

Joe says the latest song represents part of Larkins’ growing process and is an organic change from the music the band has previously put out.

He said: “I think we’ve definitely branched out from what we’ve previously released. It’s not too dissimilar to our last single but it’s definitely gone down a different route.

“I think it’s just the maturity of the band and writing. It was always going to develop. It’s not as heavy and a lot more pop. I love it.

“We’ve got inspirations like Daft Punk and we’ve made our own sound out of it.”

Joe says if + when is about “helping your friends out when it really matters”, with singer Josh giving an account in the song of trying to pull someone back from the brink of self-destruction and promising to be there for them in the rough times.

The music industry is just coming through an extremely testing period itself as the Covid-19 pandemic caused venues to close their doors, festivals and gigs to be abandoned and lockdowns and other regulations to be put in place.

Larkins have kept themselves busy during the period but cannot wait to get out on the road again for a UK tour in August and September which includes back-to-back shows at Manchester Academy.

Joe said: “The pandemic has affected us all in slightly different ways. As a band we talked to each other every day, especially towards the start of the pandemic in the first lockdown.

“We were on FaceTime and Zoom all day every day just hanging out together and writing. We were coming up with ideas for what we could do and we did livestreams and Q&A sessions.

“It was a case of doing anything we could to keep that engagement with our fans.

“We were in New York about to start a North American tour when our label called us and said we had to come home because of Covid. It was devastating.

“I’ve not played a live show now for a year and a half which is really bizarre. It’s the longest I’ve ever gone. I’m nervous for that first show back but I can’t wait to get out there.

“The tour now starts again on August 12 which is so exciting. If it can go ahead without any restrictions that will be amazing. Coming back and experiencing that first show is going to be mind-blowing.”

Joe is just one of a number of young Wigan musicians making names for themselves on the music scene, with bands from the borough like The Lottery Winners, The Lathums, Flechettes and others all achieving acclaim and success.

Joe says he is delighted to see his hometown firmly back on the national musical map and suggested that for all the problems of Covid-19 the last year may prove to be something of a spur to creativity.

He said: “It’s really exciting and nice to see. There are a lot of talented artists in Wigan and across Greater Manchester

“I’m excited to see what is going to come out of lockdown. A lot of people will have used this time to write new music and it will be amazing to hear it.

“We’ve written a big body of work and we don’t normally get that much time because you are recording and touring here there and everywhere.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of good music to come out and I’m excited to see some of the new bands on the scene get out there again.”

Larkins’ new single if + when is out on July 23 and the band’s UK tour starts on August 12.

Find out more about the group at www.facebook.com/LarkinsBand