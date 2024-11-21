Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan musician has come up with a plan to spread festive joy to the elderly and needy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called the 12 days of Christmas, Ryan James Liptrot intends to put on a series of gigs free of charge.

He plans to perform at a variety of different places such as care homes, homeless shelters and food banks across the first few weeks of December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan James Liptrot

Ryan - who is a familiar face and voice in Wigan, not least when entertaining fans at the Brick Community Stadium – said: “I’ve wanted to do this for a few years now.

"I was going to do it last year but I didn’t get round to it because I had a lot of bookings around that time.

"I was thinking last week of doing them at care homes and food banks and I thought with it being the 12 days of Christmas, I decided to do 12.”

Ryan decided to post his idea on his Facebook page to see if people would be interested in having him perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been inundated with people requesting his services with numerous people saying how amazing his idea is and how it will make people happy over the festive period.

Ryan will end his 12 days of Christmas with a performance at the front of Tesco in Wigan for Andy’s Man Club on Thursday December 19.

He added: “I posted it on my Facebook page and had quite a lot of interest.

"I am going to do 12 bookings, with each performance being a one hour stint in each place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During Covid I did a gig in my front garden to bring spirit back to the community which was successful.

"So now I want to bring some joy back to people who are unable spend Christmas with their families.

"Because I am still going to be busy performing at gigs at the weekend, these performances would be at different points during the week.”

Ryan is currently working through his messages to sort out dates for each of his gigs.

He hopes that wherever he performs he will be able to give people a good Christmas and put a smile on people’s faces.

If you would be interested in having Ryan perform visit his Facebook page.