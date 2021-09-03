Wigan Old Courts set to reopen

Wigan Old Courts

The Old Courts will kick off a new season of live music, theatre and cinema on September 10.

While its doors have been shut, the venue has also undergone refurbishments, ready to welcome people back.

Artistic director at The Old Courts, Jonny Davenport, said: “The work our team have carried out since March 2020 has been a real slog but we’re almost there now. We just cannot wait to get back to live events as our team has worked incredibly hard under really testing conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonny Davenport

“We have what I think is a genuinely brilliant programme which is testament to everyone involved here throughout every department. We feel like our audience needs us more than ever, a feeling which is certainly reciprocated.

“We’re naturally excited and a bit nervous about re-opening but most importantly, we’ll be ready.”

The refurbishments have helped to upkeep the historic features of the building, as well as improving the Grand Vault, the theatre and the Victorian Courtroom.

A variety of acts will head to the venue in the next few months, including an evening with celebrity psychic Sally Morgan on November 4 and Shaun Ryder on November 12.

The first event to take place is a celebration of classic TV comedy Father Ted with Joe Rooney, who appeared in one episode as Father Damien Lennon.

Any fans of the 90s show, starring Dermot Morgan and Ardal O’Hanlon, will be able to head down to The Old Courts on its opening

night.

Meanwhile the first musical event will take place the following week on September 23, with The Blackheart Orchestra taking to the stage.

They will be performing an intimate performance in the venue’s theatre .

As well as this, they will also be hosting cinema screenings of classic films such as Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and new releases like La Vita Olistica.

Tribute acts of The Killers, Blondie, Guns and Roses and Bob Dylan are also in action before Christmas.

Meanwhile the Bailiff Bar, The Fork and Brush Arts Cafe will also reopen to visitors in September.