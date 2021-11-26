Wigan singer's joy at following in hero Joe Longthorne's footsteps

Lee Cadman

Having sold out a gig on Blackpool’s prestigious North Pier in the theatre dedicated to his hero, the late Joe Longthorne, he has now been given a summer season at the same venue and will also be touring Scotland and the south of England.

The 46-year-old Swinley dad spent many years as a Robbie Williams impersonator, but now sings a much wider range of music including Elvis, Neil Diamond, Kenny Rodgers, Matt Monro and Lou Rawls.

And despite the entertainment industry’s near stalling due to the Covid pandemic, things are very much on the up for Lee, above.

The late Joe Longthorne

He recently brought out an album called For Now and Forever and now has a festive CD called Christmas Sleigh out.

Lee also has got one more show at the Joe Longthorne Museum Theatre (on Blackpool’s North Pier) on December 4 (which is sold out) and will be performing online for the NHS where his singing will be beamed onto hospital wards in Newcastle, Salford and Blackpool, with half of his fee going to the NHS.

Lee says he is particularly grateful to Mick Johnson, the influential best friend of Joe Longthorne, and Joe’s widower Jamie Moran in securing the extra work.

He added: “Covid has put a stop to so much stuff and performance venues have been among the last things to come back, so progress has been very slow over the last two years.

“But I am delighted that after the sell-out gigs at the North Pier I have got a summer season there next year.

“And then there is the touring. Some of the venues are ones that Joe used to appear at, including the Circus Tavern in Essex.

“I must stress that I am not a Joe Longthorne tribute act and I don’t sing his songs. But some of his fans are following me, which is great.

“And to see my poster at the venue dedicated to Joe is just amazing.”

Lee’s summer 2022 gigs at the Joe Longthorne Museum will be at 6pm on Saturdays June 11, July 16, August 6, September 10, October 8 and November 5. On at least one of those nights the act following his will be the popular comedian Roy “Chubby” Brown.

Christmas Sleigh is available by ringing Viv Dunn on 07868 592556 and is also available at the December gig.