Wigan social club to host regular comedy nights

Standish Social Club

Standish Social Club will host their first event of this type on Friday August 27, with tickets available at £10 per person.

Committee member Shaun Booth is hoping the night will be a big success, with punters both old and new.

He said: “We want to bring new blood into the club. Comedy nights are one way we can attract some younger faces. The ticket sales will cover the cost of the comedians, and from there we are happy just to make money over the bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We want to provide something for the community. There is nothing like this in the area so hopefully we can build on this market. There’s a lot of new people in Standish who don’t know our club exists, so hopefully we can get new residents in.”

The venue had planned to host events last year but had to cancel them because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Booth hopes the upcoming shows, which also include a date on 10 October, will be popular with the locals.

“We have attracted customers from all over Wigan in the past. A lot of people are still wary about going out, but the ticket sales are positive. You can’t beat having a good laugh, just enjoying yourself, when you have been stuck in your home for too long.2

Comedian Jamie Sutherland, who lives in Standish, is delighted to be performing again as he prepares to host the event.

He said: “We have done loads online, which worked well, but now we can get back in live rooms. You just can’t beat it. To get everyone together again is the main objective.

“We’re a bit rusty, but you need to be at the same level as you were 18 months ago. People’s expectations are the same, even though I hadn't even had a rehearsal before my first show back.

“We did a socially distanced one a few weeks back, and the audience was so appreciative to be out the house so they cut us a bit slack.

“Standish has always been great for entertainment. In 2007 the Globe had John Bishop on, as well as a load of other great guys over the years. It is nice to be able to do proper shows again. We just can’t wait to get back”

The 48-year-old is pleased to bring a bit of joy to people’s lives, especially when the pandemic has been tough for so many.

“You need a laugh more than ever at the moment. Crowds are enthusiastic and want to be entertained, which makes the night fly from the start.”

The first event at the Smalley Street venue gets underway at 8pm on August 27.