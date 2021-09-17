Wigan Tina Turner show is sure to be simply the best!

Justine Riddoch as Tina Turner

Justine Riddoch won Stars In Their Eyes performing as Anastacia in 2002 and spent six years taking her tribute show Justine Is Anastacia all over the world.

But when the singer stopped releasing albums, Justine found a new muse in Tina Turner and has never looked back.

Early hits River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits were just a taste of what was to come, with We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When the Heartache is Over propelling her to stadium concert stardom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supported by her talented band and dazzling dancers in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine’s Totally Tina show has proved to be a huge hit over the past 12 years.

The cast and crew are pulling out all the stops this year with the promise of new performances. The show is designed to make the audience feel the legendary performer is right in front of them, strutting her stuff.

There will be a heady mix of nostalgia and surprise with all the favourite Tina Turner hits, her best duets, much-loved covers and the odd twist in the tale.

Jumping Jack Flash, Honky Tonky Woman, Get Back and It’s Only Rock and Roll have been added to a set which already included Simply The Best, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits and Private Dancer. Justine said: “I am thrilled by the success of this production – we have come so far!

“Having been told on many occasions that I sounded like Tina, I decided to take the plunge and then spent hours familiarising myself with her life story and scrutinising video footage to watch mannerisms and body movements.

“We always add our own personality to the show each year; the element of surprise keeps things fresh, but my ultimate aim is to remain faithful to a Tina Turner live concert paying tribute to her career, and bring the best version of this amazing woman; her voice, her passion and even her legs, to her many fans.

“That’s why we love it when people tell us that they go away feeling as though they have seen the real thing.”

Totally Tina will be performed at The Edge in Wigan on Friday, September 24.