Wigan wedding venue appears on popular tea-time soap

A wedding venue in Wigan was recently used to host a soap wedding, as a couple from the cobbles aimed to tie the knot.

By Matt Pennington
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:50 BST

Ashfield House in Standish was the venue chosen as Daisy Midgeley was preparing to marry Daniel Osbourne before her day took a cruel turn.

The premises is a popular one amongst Wigan residents, and a post on social media saw many recall fond memories of past weddings held there.

Ashfield House was chosen as the venue for Daisy Midgeley and Daniel Osbourne's special day.
    It’s desire to be used as a set for filming is no surprise, after being crowned the UK’s best wedding venue for 2017, 2018 and 2019, North West’s Best Events Team 2017 & 2018 in The Wedding Industry Awards along with awards for Innovation, Creativity & Events Team from The Great Northern Wedding awards – the independent family business sure knows how to host a special day!

    For the last few years the venue has enjoyed the opportunity to be judges for these awards.

