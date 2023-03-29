Wigan wedding venue appears on popular tea-time soap
A wedding venue in Wigan was recently used to host a soap wedding, as a couple from the cobbles aimed to tie the knot.
Ashfield House in Standish was the venue chosen as Daisy Midgeley was preparing to marry Daniel Osbourne before her day took a cruel turn.
The premises is a popular one amongst Wigan residents, and a post on social media saw many recall fond memories of past weddings held there.
It’s desire to be used as a set for filming is no surprise, after being crowned the UK’s best wedding venue for 2017, 2018 and 2019, North West’s Best Events Team 2017 & 2018 in The Wedding Industry Awards along with awards for Innovation, Creativity & Events Team from The Great Northern Wedding awards – the independent family business sure knows how to host a special day!
For the last few years the venue has enjoyed the opportunity to be judges for these awards.