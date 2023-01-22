News you can trust since 1853
Wigan's 'finest young musicians' to hit all the right notes in annual Inspire! concert

Talented young musicians will raise the roof as they perform in a special concert in Wigan.

By Gaynor Clarke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The annual Inspire! concert is a solo recital evening, featuring invited musicians from across the borough.

All of the soloists are finalists and prize winners from the Wigan Young Musician of the Year concert, including percussionists, wind, brass and string players.

The annual Inspire! concert will be held at Trinity United Reformed Church in Swinley
    It starts at 7.30pm on Friday, January 27 at Trinity United Reformed Church in Swinley.

    Proceeds will be donated to Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre and Wigan Music Service’s assisted tuition scheme, which reduces the cost of learning to play an instrument.

    Dave Little, head of the music service, said: “Last year’s concert was a huge success, providing a wonderful platform for some of our finest young musicians to perform as soloists in front of a supportive audience.

    "We are grateful to the Rotary Club of Wigan and John O’Neill for helping us to make this opportunity possible.”

    Tickets cost £5, available at the door.

