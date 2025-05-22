MIMFEST 2025 featured a host of live music and entertainment for people with additional needs, mainly those in their late teens and early 20s but also primary school pupils and people in their 80s.
The annual event was organised by Alan Hart and Ian Unsworth of Music in Mind and held at The Edge, Wigan.
Music in Mind host MIMFEST 2025 at The Edge, Wigan. Photo: National World
from left, Alan Hart and Ian Unsworth of Music in Mind, host their annual MIMFEST 2025. Photo: National World
Music in Mind host MIMFEST 2025 at The Edge, Wigan. Photo: National World
Music in Mind host MIMFEST 2025 at The Edge, Wigan. Photo: National World
