Wigan's MIMFest 2025 sees musical acts raise the roof for people with additional needs

By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd May 2025, 15:45 BST
People of all ages came together in Wigan for a music festival believed to be the biggest event of its kind in the country.

MIMFEST 2025 featured a host of live music and entertainment for people with additional needs, mainly those in their late teens and early 20s but also primary school pupils and people in their 80s.

The annual event was organised by Alan Hart and Ian Unsworth of Music in Mind and held at The Edge, Wigan.

